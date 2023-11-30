End of life care specialists support extending to cover weekends

Specialist palliative care services will be accessible seven days a week in Northern Tasmania under a new pilot program.
Previously clinical support and advice from a specialist palliative care nurse was only available to healthcare providers five days a week.
The initiative, which falls under the state government's Palliative Care Partnerships Program, will expand the service over the weekend.
It is set to assist health care providers such as community nurses, paramedics and general practitioners.
Health Minister Guy Barnett said the extension of Northern palliative care service would provide Tasmanians better access to end of life care.
He said patients, families and carers would benefit by gaining greater support and peace of mind.
"Our palliative care services plan an important role in supporting some of the most vulnerable Tasmanians to maximise their quality of life and minimise the effect of life-limiting illnesses," Mr Barnett said.
"This program is designed to support more Tasmanians and their loved ones to get the specialist care they deserve and enable them to stay in the comfortable environment of their own residence while managing life-limiting illnesses."
He said the service increased the specialist support available to health professionals operating in the community, and in doing so reduce unnecessary hospital attendances.
Mr Barnett said the government was investing in the health care services Tasmanians need and deserve.
The trial will be evaluated next year to ensure the service is meeting the needs of the community, the Minister said.
Investigations are underway into extending the trial to include specialist care services in the North-West.
