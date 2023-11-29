The Examinersport
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Australian champion Jock Goodyer headlines Latrobe Speedway's Christmas event

By Allan Roark
November 30 2023 - 10:07am
Australian champion Jock Goodyer. Picture by Jock Goodyer Racing
The home-coming of Launceston's Australian champion Jock Goodyer will be the highlight of Latrobe Speedway's highly-anticipated Christmas Spectacular event on Saturday.

More from sports
