Australian champion Jock Goodyer headlines Latrobe Speedway's Christmas event

The home-coming of Launceston's Australian champion Jock Goodyer will be the highlight of Latrobe Speedway's highly-anticipated Christmas Spectacular event on Saturday.
Goodyer will go head-to-head with local stars including Jamie Bricknell, Jack Crossin and Ethan Wiley as they battle for $5000 in prizemoney to win the sprint car Smokin Joe Shootout.
This family-friendly extravaganza guarantees an unforgettable experience with an array of thrilling races, special appearances and dazzling fireworks.
Always popular and thrilling is the annual Christmas Spectacular kids bike races, where children will have the opportunity to showcase their skills and compete for the coveted title.
Additionally, Santa Claus will make a grand entrance, arriving by chopper to bring joy and holiday cheer to all attendees. The annual fireworks display is one of the best in the state and kicks off just after sunset.
Racing enthusiasts will be treated to fierce battles on the track, with an impressive line-up of drivers set to compete.
The Formula 500 race will feature an intense showdown between Taylor Johnson and Bailey Mason while the super sedans have a massive field of 25 entries and the competitive nature of their racing has been intense.
It's another round of their statewide series and Callum Harper is eager to extend his points tally. South Australian Kym Jury and Western Australian Lee Aylett are expected to challenge as well as locals Laura Davidson, Grant Hopkins, Steven Latham, Wayne Dillon and Leon Cleary.
Street stocks have another bumper 35-car field with split heats and a huge 20-car war on wheels final.
There will be non-stop action for racing enthusiasts throughout the day with three classes of karts races providing fierce competition from 4pm and main track action from 6pm.
Gates open at 3pm, ensuring ample time for attendees to soak in the vibrant atmosphere.
