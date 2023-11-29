Pony club invite riders from through Tasmania to qualify for state championships

The Tasmanian Pony and Riding Club will be holding its annual one-day event at its Powranna Grounds on Sunday.
The event, which attracts 120 adult and junior riders from throughout Tasmania, is part of the qualifying series for the Pony Club Tasmania State Eventing Championships.
Club president Kate Chugg said it is a popular annual event.
"The one-day event is a great tradition of our club having been part of the Tasmanian Pony Club calendar for many years," Chugg said.
"It is our major event of the season and club members, both past and present and supporters have worked tirelessly to ensure that the course is presented in a great condition to fairly challenge the riders."
The one-day event comprises riders and their horses competing in disciplines of dressage, cross-country and show-jumping with the combined results across all disciplines determining placings.
For many riders it is an opportunity to test themselves on the course which will be the venue for this year's state trials event in March, while for others it is an opportunity to gain experience for either themselves or their horse at eventing.
Spectator entry is free and facilities include a canteen and coffee van.
