The Examinersport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Race-day initiative continues to repay Launceston's greyhound community

By Brennan Ryan
November 29 2023 - 9:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston Greyhound Racing Club committee member Ben Clark with owner Robyn Johnson after Princess Murphy took out the Devonport Maiden Final on Tuesday. Picture supplied
Launceston Greyhound Racing Club committee member Ben Clark with owner Robyn Johnson after Princess Murphy took out the Devonport Maiden Final on Tuesday. Picture supplied

Giving back to the community is the core focus of the Launceston Greyhound Racing Club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.