Race-day initiative continues to repay Launceston's greyhound community

Giving back to the community is the core focus of the Launceston Greyhound Racing Club.
The race-day initiative staged at Mowbray on Tuesday acknowledged the work and support through senior residents and businesses that strengthen regional communities.
A 10-race program featured the Devonport Maiden Series Final over 515 metres.
The club ran a competition with prizes awarded to all senior groups, providing a two-course lunch.
Sandhill Residential Age Care took out the major prize in the lucky dog tipping competition.
Leith-based trainer Gary Johnson recorded his third success in the Devonport Maiden feature including a kennel quinella as Princess Murphy ran down Buckle Up Abby to claim the win.
More than 100 guests from residential retirement groups across the region attended the meeting.
The Barry Heawood Hobart Thousand Prelude attracts a top field in Hobart on Thursday.
Supreme Leader, Raider's Guide, Nail 'Em Fencer, Browsing About, Black Tsunami and Ducati Roy lead the local line-up for the $5675 feature against the mainlander Fire Hose.
From the wide draw off box eight, Ducati Roy looks well positioned to run a strong contest.
Lara trainer David Geall, who prepared last year's Hobart Thousand winner Fernando Mick, lines up with Fire Hose from box one coming off recent victories at Geelong and Ballarat.
Winner of this prelude will be given automatic entry to the Group 1 Hobart Thousand heats.
Interstate nominations close on Thursday with local nominations closing on the Friday, both with the Office of Racing Integrity.
Loretta McShane and Paul Young head from Hobart to Sandown Park on Saturday watching their pride and joy Aussie Rocks race for glory in the Group 1 Melbourne Cup.
The locally-bred son of Aussie Infrared took out a heat of this $1 million feature last Saturday.
Corporate bookmakers have installed Big Energy as the $1.80 favourite from box four heading into the event with Aussie Rocks rated a $15 chance from box five lining up in a brilliant field.
Aussie Rocks is owned in partnership with Loretta McShane, Paul Young and Ray Brittain.
The Melbourne Cup meeting will be broadcasted via the racing.com television channel.
