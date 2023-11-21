Jackson's starring effort snatches back player of year lead from O'Connor

While Aidan O'Connor put on a fantastic performance against Sheffield, it was not enough to stop Jeremy Jackson from claiming the lead in The Examiner's Cricket North player of the year.
South Launceston's captain took 5-19 as the sole spinner in his bowling line-up before making an unbeaten 55 to steer the Knights home and ensure a crushing victory over Latrobe.
O'Connor could not quite guide Riverside over the line against Sheffield despite smacking 88 off just 62 balls and taking 2-25.
Sandwiched in between them in the round-eight votes was Westbury's Ian Labrooy, who took 5-36 against Devonport.
Jeremy Jackson (South Launceston, captain)
The competition's standout player for the round, Jackson had one of the better all-round performances in recent memory to ensure victory for his team.
Cam Lynch (Launceston)
From one captain to the next, Lynch set the scene for what looked like being a comfortable Lions win before a quick collapse made it a tight one.
Sisitha Jayasinghe (Westbury)
The hard-hitting opening batter who made the move to the Shamrocks this season scored his first half-centrury of the year, eclipsing his previous top score of 33.
Oliver Knowles (South Launceston, wk)
Knowles was the sole batter to be dismissed for the Knights in their nine-wicket win but produced his second score of 40-plus for the season and will look to convert those into half-centuries soon.
Oliver Wood (Westbury)
The former Greater Northern Raiders skipper has hit a nice vein of form, scoring back-to-back half centuries in the last two weeks.
Aidan O'Connor (Riverside)
Currently plying his trade with Tasmania's second XI, O'Connor showed why he is one of the state's brightest prospects with a hard-hitting knock while Riverside were in trouble against the Mountaineers.
Dravid Rao (Launceston)
Though several batters scored more than the Raiders representative, he was the hero in Launceston's heart-stopping win against Ulverstone, hitting back-to-back boundaries to win off the penultimate ball.
Archie Wilkinson (Launceston)
Launceston look to have found something special with Wilkinson's bowling, having played several roles for the Lions in the past. The three-wicket haul marks two appearances in the league's best in as many weeks.
George McAdam (South Launceston)
After a quick stint in second grade, left-armer McAdam is back amongst things in the top grade and doing it well, marking his first appearance in the team of the week.
Ben Spinks (Mowbray)
The Mowbray tall, who played for the Australian Indigenous side earlier this year, produced his first multiple-wicket showing for the Eagles.
Ian Labrooy (Westbury)
Labrooy has taken 12 wickets for the season, the fifth-most in the competition, and is one of three spinners in the top five.
