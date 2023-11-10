Captain pushes Tasmanian teammate's call-up case ahead of UTAS clash

Launceston will get a dose of high-quality one-day cricket on Saturday as Tasmania take on Victoria at UTAS Stadium.
The match is free to attend and will just Launceston's second domestic one-day match in 14 years.
The Tigers are sitting fifth on the Marsh Cup table with two wins and two losses following consecutive wins, boasting one of the country's most in-form players.
Home-grown talent Beau Webster has scored seven half-centuries across both formats so far this season and has taken 13 wickets.
"He's at an age now where he's learned so much about his game and what it takes to become a consistent performer at this level so I think he's at the peak of his powers playing some of the best cricket he has," Silk said.
"I think certainly at the moment, he wouldn't look out of place in Aussie colours, whether he's thinking that or not but I'm just really enjoying him playing some solid consistent cricket for us and making a lot of runs and taking crucial wickets.
"If he keeps doing that, he'll be too hard to ignore."
Last year's match between the pair in Launceston was a run-fest.
Marcus Harris and Jake Doran both notched up tons in a game that captain Jordan Silk said they'd take learnings from although this "feels like a fresh game".
"I'd like to think that the way that we've approached our batting in the last couple of games is that you hopefully see a bit more of a positive brand put on it and that's really held us in good stead over the last couple of weeks," he said.
"Expect our guys to come out and play that fearless brand of cricket that we want to do and hopefully the wicket is conducive for that and if it's not, then I know we've got some pretty high-quality bowlers in our lineup this week too that can find anything in that wicket."
Silk said his side were "timid and tame" in the season's early matches but have swung things around in recent times across both one-day and Sheffield Shield cricket.
"I'm absolutely rapt with how everyone's playing, particularly our batting group have really stood up this year so far and piling on some big scores," he said.
The match will get under way at 11.05am.
