17 Tasmanians who inspire us: meet our 2024 Australian of the Year nominees

It started small, but now people are coming to 'The Sunday session' at Turners Beach from all over the region - Burnie, Devonport, Wilmot, Port Sorell and Deloraine. A group of women in wetsuits, aged 20 to 69, grab their surfboards and walk from the backyard of a home on Albert Street to the ocean. For the next couple of hours they can focus on paddling, catching party waves and laughing.