17 Tasmanians who inspire us: meet our 2024 Australian of the Year nominees

By Acm Network
November 1 2023 - 12:30am
Surfer, medical registrar and mental health advocate Dr Brooke Mason is one of Tasmania's 2024 Young Australian of the Year Award nominees. Picture supplied by australianoftheyear.org.au
A forensic pathology expert whose research was critical in identifying sudden infant death syndrome, an advocate for migrant women, an actor and musician using social media to share Indigenous culture and a woman creating connections for mothers are among the nominees for the 2024 Australian of the Year Awards for Tasmania.

