2023 soccer season review: Riverside Olympic in NPL Tasmania

Rob Shaw
Rob Shaw
October 1 2023 - 12:30pm
Season stats

  • 7th (of 8) in NPL Tasmania; Won 4, Drew 1, Lost 16, GF 21, GA 79, GD -58, Points 13
  • Also 5th (of 8) in NPL under-21s, 5th (of 8) in Northern Championship, 4th (of 8) in NC Women, 4th (of 8) in NC1
Andre Chamusca on the attack for Riverside against City in May. Picture by Craig George
Andre Chamusca on the attack for Riverside against City in May. Picture by Craig George

Summary

Only picked up one win against non-Launceston opposition and conceded at least five goals 10 times in a turbulent season blighted by the long ban imposed on coach Helder Dos Santos Silva.

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

