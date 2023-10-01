Only picked up one win against non-Launceston opposition and conceded at least five goals 10 times in a turbulent season blighted by the long ban imposed on coach Helder Dos Santos Silva.
Inspired all season by the wizardry of Portuguese striker Andre Chamusca, Olympic substantially improved after the mid-season transfer window as Gedi Krusa brought experience, workrate and a Lithuanian accent to the midfield.
With Adrian Anthony also adding defensive solidity, they got close to big guns Devonport and South Hobart on their own turf and won back-to-back home games for the only time.
Finished the season in typically erratic style, with a popular derby win against City coming between six-goal thumpings from the top two.
Andre Chamusca. With a silky touch not seen at Windsor Park since the departure of fellow Iberian magician Nil Sanz, Chamusca has been a welcome provider of goals and assists in a low-scoring side, even if he is as big a magnet for yellow cards as he is loose balls.
Gedi Krusa. City's loss was Olympic's gain as Krusa brought his athleticism down the Southern Outlet and up the West Tamar. A priceless role model for the youngsters.
Will Prince. Despite having a dad (Lynden) and brother (Tom) who made the Windsor Park centre-back position their own, Will is well placed to assume the crown (as a Prince should be).
Dan Nash. Named on the subs' bench in NPL Tasmania's team of the season, Nash also took out save of the year. An excellent shot stopper with sound positional sense, he had a far better season than a -58 goal difference would suggest and would be a good bet for player of season.
Campbell Young. Brought his tennis pedigree into both NPL sides with some smashing performances. Combines height with fearlessness to win everything in the air, including the 94th-minute winner against Clarence.
Hailing from Portugal, Canada and Ukraine respectively, Chamusca, Anthony and Nicholas Pechenyi brought an apt international flavour to club called Olympic.
Coming from two down to record their only non-Launceston victory against Clarence was memorable but beating their rivals from Prospect with a goal set up and scored by City old boys is always going to be popular at Windsor Park.
A 10-0 hammering from a Kingborough side spearheaded by former City nemesis Noah Mies is a hard to top but Olympic's biggest setback was being deprived of a coach president Troy Scott had called "the biggest gamble this club has ever taken".
With Lynden Prince having done a commendable job juggling both NPL team coaching duties and Dos Santos Silva back at the helm, Riverside should be operating from a far more stable foundation.
After several seasons back in statewide competition plus one of the best home grounds in the state - and with social media debate raging about Launceston stretching itself too thin with three NPL teams - it is time for Riverside to stand up with the big boys.
*************************
