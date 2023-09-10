The Examiner
Honour

Tasmanian craftsman Allan Lane dies aged 97

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
Updated September 11 2023 - 12:41pm, first published 4:30am
Tasmanian craftsman Allan Lane, who produced one of the state's most spectacular carved spoon collections has died aged 97. File picture
Tasmanian craftsman Allan Lane, who produced one of the state's most spectacular carved spoon collections has died aged 97. File picture

The spoon collection of a Deloraine craftsman will live on for generations at a Launceston museum.

