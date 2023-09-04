Even when she was over 100 years old, Frances Campbell Nicholls (nee Russell) continued to give back to her community.
During her lifetime, Mrs Nicholls was a dedicated and hardworking volunteer, who immersed herself in her community.
She was a stalwart at the Sandringham Hospital, where she would sell cups of tea and cake to the hospital's patients and visitors.
Sandringham Hospital volunteer coordinator said Mrs Nicholls clocked up over 20 years of service at the hospital.
"Frances was always very friendly and loved to chat with anyone within earshot", Ms Howard said.
"She would give the person she was serving her full attention, and if others became impatient, she would quickly raise her hands and issue a stern yet friendly, 'Wait'.
"Everyone always listened!"
From 1958 to 1976, Mrs Nicholls was the Australian Red Cross state executive for Tasmania.
Mrs Nicholls was also a life member of the The Burnie Victoria League for Commonwealth Friendship, and had been a member of the organisation for 73 years.
She was a volunteer of the The Friends of The Royal Botanic Gardens Tasmania, a member of the Girl Guides Local Association State Council Tasmania, a life member of the Tasmanian Pre-School Association, a volunteer flower lady at the Linacre Hospital Hampton for over 20 years, a member of the Tasmanian North West General Hospital Women's Auxiliary, a board member of the State Library of Tasmania, a life member of the Umina Park Home for the Aged, secretary of the Hampton Women's Legacy Group, and a volunteer for Meals on Wheels Burnie.
Mrs Nicholls was appointed a Member of the British Empire (MBE) in 1982 for her service to the community of Tasmania.
In 2021, Mrs Nicholls was awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for her service to the community through a range of roles.
A funeral service for Mrs Nicholls was held at St Andrew's Church on Friday, September 1.
Friends and family were encouraged to wear "something colourful in celebration of an extraordinary life".
