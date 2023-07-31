The Examiner

Mona presents a trio of exhibitions to delight the senses

July 31 2023 - 3:05pm
Errata, 20022013 is part of a selection of earlier pieces to be shown alongside the newer works in September. Picture by Francisco Kochen and image courtesy of the artist, Jean-Luc Moulène, and Galerie Chantal Crousel, Paris
This September, three fresh exhibitions will enthral visitors to the Museum of Old and New Art.

