The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Photo Club List

Heavenly Perspectives

Craig George
By Craig George
Updated July 28 2023 - 10:50am, first published July 27 2023 - 9:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

One of my favourite photographic past times is to get out in nature and fly my drone or, if I'm lucky enough, get the opportunity to hitch a ride in a light plane or rotary. I have always loved urban and landscape photography, but photographing from altitude gives you a completely different perspective on the world below.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig George

Craig George

Photographer

I have been a photographer at the Examiner Newspaper since February 2021. I am a Master Photographer with the Australian Institute of Professional Photography with over 20 years experience in most genres of photography. I have a passion for fine art, landscape and abstract photography. Feel free to visit my website www.the rawimage.com

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.