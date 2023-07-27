Heavenly Perspectives

One of my favourite photographic past times is to get out in nature and fly my drone or, if I'm lucky enough, get the opportunity to hitch a ride in a light plane or rotary. I have always loved urban and landscape photography, but photographing from altitude gives you a completely different perspective on the world below.
One of my favourite places to explore from the air is the wild northwestern region of Tasmania. This was taken from a light Foxbat aircraft with my pilot friend Gary McArthur.
The long and winding road in the mining town of Queenstown.
The rugged and rocky coastline of Arthur River
I also love photographing the urban environment and here I managed to capture the beauty of a rare snowfall in Launceston.
Unfortunately, apart from the stunning natural landscape that you can observe you also get to see the negative impact that mankind has on the environment. Here you can see the devastation left behind from the forestry industry in Northern Tasmania.
Aerial and drone photography in Tasmania is an exciting experience that unveils the island's extraordinary landscape. From the lush greenery of its ancient rainforests to the rugged North West coastal cliffs and pristine beaches. Every shot reveals a symphony of colors and textures. From the air you can explore hidden locations that are inaccessible by foot, revealing incredible landscapes that wouldn't normally be seen. With its diverse and unique natural beauty Tasmania is a haven for drone enthusiasts and aerial photographers alike.
Scorched trees and earth after the central plateau fires 2019.
The beautiful Tasmanian northern beaches.
I have been a photographer at the Examiner Newspaper since February 2021. I am a Master Photographer with the Australian Institute of Professional Photography with over 20 years experience in most genres of photography. I have a passion for fine art, landscape and abstract photography. Feel free to visit my website www.the rawimage.com
