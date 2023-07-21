Let's get one thing straight from the start. I know swinging a scarf above your head isn't going to lift you off the ground like you're in a helicopter.
Maybe it was the World Cup excitement. Maybe it was the three year build up. But I swear a few Matildas fans thought they were going to take off when they burst into song, and wildly waved scarves, shifts, signs and anything they could get their hands on before kick-off on Thursday night.
There was a sense of pure euphoria in pubs around Sydney in the hours before the Matildas secured their crucial win against Ireland in the tournament opener.
It spilled into streets, then the trains, then the stands as more than 76,000 fans packed into the ground to watch Steph Catley nail a left-foot penalty
Not even the absence of Sam Kerr was enough to suck the air out of this balloon. The World Cup has arrived! And there's a travelling army who will follow the Matildas' every move.
Depending on who you talked to, Sydney was or wasn't prepared to widely celebrate the FIFA Women's World Cup.
There was a smattering of World Cup signs across Sydney. Some in obvious places, like the airport, or the big soccer ball in Martin Place. Others seemed to appear out of nowhere on random streets.
Judging Sydney's readiness for the tournament depends on how high you set the bar of expectations for major events.
Many visitors are reporting it was much better advertised and embraced than four years ago in France. But some Australians, who know what it's like when sporting fever really does grip our cities, were less than impressed.
Either way, the tournament landed on Thursday night when the Matildas beat Ireland by the narrowest of leads thanks to Catley. It was the dream start to what many hope will be a dream tournament.
But before the game there's the pre-game. And I'm not talking about the warm up for players. The fans need something to calm their nerves as well, so supporters from opposing teams meet at pubs on opposing sides of a Surrey Hills street near Central Station.
The Matildas supporters wearing all kinds of jerseys, ranging from tradition favourites in Sam Kerr and Ellie Carpenter to up-and-comer Cortnee Vine, were at the rooftop bar and burst into chants as the afternoon wore on and camaraderie grew.
Once the Irish, who had spilled onto the pavement in a wave of green, had well and truly arrived both sides slung songs at one another with a determination to not be outdone by the other.
The chants didn't stop on the train to Sydney Olympic Park, with carriages rattling as excitement grew.
Arriving to a swarm of activity, there was another eruption of celebration before any ball was kicked because our neighbours across the ditch in New Zealand scored an upset goal against Norway in the World Cup's opening game.
More chants for New Zealand went up inside the stadium when the win was wrapped up in an emotional first World Cup victory for the Football Ferns.
Soon after, the Matildas starting line up was projected on the large screens to waiting fans and the buzz dampened upon Kerr's omission.
Pockets of the crowd rallied to bring the noise across a tense 90 minutes where the Matildas looked both experienced and well tested.
Hesitation on the ball slowed Australia's dangerous and usually quick transition play, meanwhile a green wall simply didn't allow attackers any space.
Anxiety only rose in the second half with the call for a penalty. The Matildas faithful know all too well the side's track record from the spot is far from blemish-free, and most had already seen New Zealand miss theirs hours prior.
Cometh the moment, cometh captain reliable. Catley's sure-fired goal was met with pure jubilation and lead to more tunes for our left back.
For many congregated behind the goal, it had been long hours of standing and singing from the early afternoon, but for those supporting the green and gold there was no stopping the eruption of relief and celebration on the full time whistle.
Next stop: Brisbane where the Matildas will have to adapt to a totally different opposition in African powerhouse Nigeria.
Molly Appleton is a senior journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
