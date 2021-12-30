sport, cricket, Ben McDermott, Hobart Hurricanes, BBL11, Century

Despite being in the most remarkable purple patch of form imaginable, Ben McDermott isn't thinking about higher honours just yet. That's even with the prospect of a home World T20 on the agenda for 2022. McDermott continued his red-hot form for the Hobart Hurricanes since moving to the top of the order in Wednesday night's win over Melbourne Renegades, putting the 'Gades bowlers to the sword with a powerful 127 from 65 balls before being run-out on the final ball of the innings at Marvel Stadium. Along the way he became the first player to make three career BBL hundreds and back-to-back tons after his century against the Adelaide Strikers earlier in the week. Two of his three hundreds have come against the Renegades at Marvel, a club he spent some time at during the early stages of his career. Combined with 67 against the Melbourne Stars on Christmas Eve, McDermott also became the first player to score more than 300 runs in a three-game stretch. It has elevated him to the top of the BBL11 run-scoring charts with 353 runs at 88.25 and a strike-rate of 170.53. But despite his dominance with the willow, the 27-year-old said he wasn't thinking about a return to the Australian team as it looks to defend its World T20 crown at home as he was "just enjoying the Big Bash". "[It is] definitely the goal, but there is a lot of talent in that [Australian] line-up,'' he said. "You never know [and] it would be great to be there and be amongst another world cup win as it looks pretty fun." McDermott has played 17 T20Is for his country, scoring 164 runs at an average of 13.66 and a strike-rate of 88.17, with his last appearance coming against Bangladesh in Dhaka earlier this year. He missed out on the World T20 squad. He said "backing his skills" had been key to his run of form, which also includes a 50-over century for Tasmania against Western Australia before the BBL break. "[It is about me] backing in my skills and the way that I want to play, that aggressive style and getting after the bowlers and having my match-ups, having my targets and just trying to hit the ball out of the middle of the bat,'' he said. "Basically it is not rocket science, I am just trying to hit the ball out of the middle of the bat and it is coming off at the moment, but I know that can change pretty quickly. "[I am] just happy to contribute to the team winning and that is all I want do, but it is awesome to get three hundreds and it is even better when we're winning." Wednesday's win was the Hurricanes' third win in a row to give them a 4-3 record and solidify their position in the top four. McDermott said he was proud of the way the group had responded after back-to-back losses to ladder-leaders Perth Scorchers, believing those results had given the Hurricanes a timely "wake-up call". The Hurricanes will next be in action on New Year's Day, hosting the Brisbane Heat at Blundstone Arena from 4pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3BGqnABECPrQWPQdDVKLwqz/ff93dc5c-2b3a-4856-94a0-afc3f4dd5f4b.jpg/r0_117_2303_1418_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg