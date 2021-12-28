sport, local-sport,

The 83rd Devonport Gift shapes as a spectator's delight, as Australia's Olympic athletics and cycling teams line up. Stewart McSweyn returns to the TasCarnivals the fifth fastest 1500m runner in 2021 [3:29.51], with a seventh-place finish in the 1500m at the Tokyo Olympic Games. McSweyn's form over the mile in 2021 has improved, adding the Oceania mile record to a resume including Oceania records at 1500m and 3000m. A time of 3:48.37 ranked McSweyn second in the world in 2021 over the distance. McSweyn will have his eyes set on his 2019 race record [3:57.79], as he chases down local talents James Hansen, Sam Clifford and Paralympic medalist Deon Kenzie. The Devonport Gift welcomes back Ash Moloney, a 21-year-old who spent the year stamping his authority on the decathlon. Moloney took bronze in Tokyo, rewriting his own Oceania decathlon record to 8649 points, a top 25 all-time performance. Moloney has a 400 metre best of 45.82, combined with a 100 metre best of 10.34, the Queenslander's speed and strength will be a sight to behold. Moloney will face healthy competition from Ian Halpin and Jordan Sarmento. Australian 4x400m representative Halpin, holds a personal best of 46.39, whilst Sarmento has clocked 46.45 for 400m. The Women's 70 metre handicap pits Queenslanders, and TasCarnivals regulars Torrie Lewis and Hilal Durmaz against each other. Lewis has shown phenomenal form in 2021, a run of 11.33sec over 100m ranks the 16 year old 3rd in the world this year for athletes under 18 years of age. Durmaz has continued to improve in 2021, an 11.66sec personal best placing her just outside the top 20 under 18's globally this year. The Devonport Men's and Women's wheel races will provide a series of rematches from the Launceston wheel race, as the Australian cycling team flocks to Devonport. 2017 wheel race winner Maeve Plouffe returns to Devonport having represented Australia at the Tokyo Olympic Games in the team pursuit. She'll be joined on the cycling track by fellow Tokyo Olympians Georgia Baker, Alex Manly, Luke Plapp and Matt Richardson.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/117466170/825fd848-f51e-418a-bf42-cd05700a3c67.JPG/r0_229_4500_2771_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg