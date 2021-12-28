sport, cricket,

Hobart Hurricanes' Monday win over the Adelaide Strikers belonged to Ben McDermott as he brought up his second BBL century. The 27-year-old smacked an unbeaten, 60-ball 110 as the Hurricanes reached the target of 176 just three wickets down in the 19th over. "Whenever you get the team over the line, you finish not out at the end of the innings, it's a pretty special feeling," McDermott, who is affectionally known as Reg, said. "You can't really beat it in cricket, I enjoy finishing the innings for the team and winning games so that's as good as it gets." READ MORE: Tasmanian sporting highlights of 2021 Getting "a bit of luck" in his innings with two near run-outs, McDermott's six in the second over equalled the Strikers' tally, with only Thomas Kelly's 19th-over effort clearing the rope. The superstar continued to score runs at every angle, hitting three consecutive fours off Fawad Ahmed's first over and eventually bringing up his 50 off 36 balls. His next 50 to reach the three-figured milestone only took 22 balls, targeting the 18th over for 13 before a six off a low full-toss from Wes Agar in the following set brought the Hobart crowd to their feet. Three balls later and a two to the leg-side saw the game's end. "Whenever you have a set batter at the end, that's really crucial, so that's what I was trying at the back end of the innings," McDermott said. "I didn't have a great [power] surge, we took it at 11 [overs] and I didn't get much strike at all. "I think we took an over for nine and an over for eight and they got a wicket. "It wasn't the greatest surge, so I thought I've got to get to the end here and be the not-out batter because we had heaps of new batters coming in." The century was the Hurricanes' fourth highest individual score, sitting behind Wade, D'Arcy Short and his own 114 in BBL06. Batting at four in his first two games of this season, McDermott has enjoyed an elevation to the opening position with scores of 67 and now 110. While it was hard to watch for Strikers skipper Peter Siddle, it put a small smile on his face to see a fellow Tasmanian teammate go well. READ MORE: NBL: Tasmania JackJumpers beat Breakers for second win "We break Benny's innings a little bit sooner and we see what could've been, it could have been our day," Siddle said. "Credit to him, it's an amazing innings, we've seen him do it before for Tasmania and in the Big Bash, so sadly for us it was against us tonight. "That's the disappointing thing but from a Tasmanian point of view, it's not bad to see." Innings of 63 off 41 balls from Matt Renshaw, 51 from Jake Weatherald and Kelly's blistering 28 off 18 saw the Strikers to their total of 5-175. The former pair put on an 118-run partnership for the second wicket, but were removed in the same over by Riley Meredith, who finished with figures of 3-37. Looking back at the game, which was his 50th for the Strikers, Siddle was still please with his side's batting performance. "It's always hard, [when] a bloke plays an innings like Reg did, to actually contain it and restrict them to what we did but all in all, we got ourselves to a respectable total in the end," he said. "Not taking those late wickets definitely cost us, we were close enough but similar to most of our games even last year and this year, we get thereabouts but we can't quite put a full game together." Notching up consecutive victories saw the Hurricanes rise to a game clear of the Melbourne Stars in third position on the BBL ladder. Their Bash Boost Point record is the best in the league, having missed out on finals due to a poor one last season, with their next match against Melbourne Renegades on Wednesday night.

