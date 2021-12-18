sport, local-sport,

Following the Hillcrest Primary School tragedy on Thursday, all Bowls North pennant matches around the region paused for a minute's silence to pay their respects to those affected. Kings Meadows continued on their winning way with a convincing victory on the road against Cosgrove Park. Shane Davern's rink set this win up with a nine-shot margin over Rob Krushka as they led all day. Aaron Page's rink was dominant in the early stages over David Murfet but the latter would rally home to peg the margin back to a respectable eight shots in favour of Page. Kane Walker did his best to keep the home side in the hunt as he led 16-4 over Robert McMullen. It's hard to keep a good man down though and McMullen slowly pegged back the margin to draw the rink at 26 apiece, giving Meadows 11 points. Beauty Point caused the upset of the round as they defeated third-placed Invermay in windy conditions. Gene Ayton's rink shot off like a cannon to lead nine to nil but the class of Bruce Howard shone through to eventually end their encounter at 21-all. Dennis Bassett continues to go from strength to strength after recording another rink win, this time a three-shot margin over Adrian Brown thanks to many good bowls from Luke Patterson and Emily Foster. Mick Savage and world champion Bec Van Ash were left to battle out the final ends. Savage was in white hot form all day, preventing the Invermay rink from scoring multiples on countless ends. Van Asch led by three with as many ends left to play but Savage and the self-proclaimed Pirates stole the victory from the jaws of defeat - scoring eight consecutive shots to win the rink and the overall by five. The win provided Beauty Point with an extremely handy nine points. Trevallyn hosted the dangerous Deloraine on home soil in trying conditions as the wind couldn't make up its mind. The game was tight on all rinks for much of the encounter as Rowan Donohue caused plenty of headaches for Lachie Sims and his team. The biggest margin either side had in this match-up was just four shots but there could only be one winner and Sims and his rink held on for a two-shot margin. Sims' brother, Michael, had a shocking game but as any good selector does he ensured his front three were capable of carrying the workload among them. Hayden Cannon, Nathan Rutherford and Graeme Hemingway did plenty of damage to record a six-shot win over John Samphier who played several important bowls to keep the score tight. The crowd were only interested in one game however, as Scott Summers was facing off against the people's champion, Corey, 'Big Show', Bowerman. The latter made sure he put on a strong display but was outdone by Papa Bowerman in the two position. Despite their strong combination, Summers, Andrew Baird, Logyn Curtis and Sean Alderson all banded together to run away eight-shot victors which saw them win eight of the last 11 ends. East Launceston dismantled Launceston thanks to David Minns once again who covered Kevin McLean by 29. Sam Springer scored another rink win for East with a five-shot margin over Rob Antel while Robin Cocker salvaged two points for Launceston with a narrow two-shot margin over Drew Berwick. Longford maintained their spot on top of the ladder with a comfortable 20-shot margin over Bridport.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sxTb9M93X6i4XPK2ScNNcP/a88ce604-7207-4971-9df2-c1277f148321.jpg/r0_254_5000_3079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg