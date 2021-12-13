sport, local-sport,

Three Launceston bowlers have claimed the state's player of the year awards. Bowls Tasmania has announce that Michael Sims, of Trevallyn Bowls Club, is the winner of the men's bowler of the year award while Invermay's Kim Saunders and Rae Simpson, of Kings Meadows, are the joint winners of the women's award. In a post on Facebook, Bowls Tasmania said the battle for the men's award was very tight with only one point separating Sims from last year's winner, Mark Nitz. "Michael Sims was a consistent performer at the Tasmanian Championships during the 2021 season claiming runner-up points in the open triples, pairs and fours events and took out the Bowls North open singles championship to seal his win." All Bowls Tasmania open championships, singles, pairs, triples and fours, along with all open regional events of the same disciplines together with the Bowls Tasmania open mixed pairs can gain points towards the bowler of the year standings. Saunders and Simpson shared the women's award after both accumulating a massive total of 96 points. Saunders scored points in all Tasmanian championship events including runner-up in the open mixed pairs and the fours events and took out the Bowls North pairs and fours championships during the past season. Simpson took maximum points in the Tasmanian open singles, finished equal third in the open mixed pairs and won the Bowls North singles and triples championships in 2021-22. "In the end nothing could separate the pair who are worthy joint winners," BT added.

