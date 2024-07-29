Longford man held overnight after police lay more than 50 charges

A Longford man who police alleged committed a string of burglaries over the weekend has appeared in court.
Joseph William Freeman, 32, appeared at the Launceston Magistrates Court on July 29, 2024.
He was charged by police with 57 offences - most of them burglary and stealing, and some fraud - earlier that day.
Police alleged the offences happened in the Launceston CBD from July 26-28, and the total value of cash, stolen goods and property damage was estimated by officers at more than $50,000.
Freeman did not enter a plea, and a bail application was adjourned to July 30.
He was remanded in custody overnight.
