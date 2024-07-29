No plea from South Launceston man over alleged six day crime spree

A 27-year-old man did not plead to a raft of stealing and firearms charges allegedly committed over a six-day period when he appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court.
Jay Anthony Dillon, of South Launceston, appeared in court after being arrested over the weekend.
He faced seven counts of stealing, six counts of burglary, a count of stealing a firearm and a count of unlawful trafficking of firearms for allegedly selling a firearm he stole.
He was also charged with breaching a police family violence order.
Unlawful trafficking of firearms is usually a charge heard in the Supreme Court of Tasmania.
Dillon allegedly stole a $3000 trailer from Kings Meadows and items, including a remote-controlled helicopter, a chainsaw and a mountain bike from a shed at Westwood, a laptop from a Longford business and laptops from the Riverside Olympic soccer club.
Police prosecutor Beri Kurdistan opposed bail.
Magistrate Sharon Cure bailed Mr Dillon to reappear on September 4 at 9.45 am.
