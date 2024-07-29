'Not true, full stop': Claims of a downsized hospital redevelopment rejected

The state government has rejected as untrue union claims the Health Department will phase down the remainder of stage two of the Launceston General Hospital redevelopment due to budgetary constraints.
The Health and Community Services Union said it recently met with the Health Department's deputy secretary, and changes to the hospital's masterplan were discussed
It said that while the emergency department expansion, the new Northern Heart Centre, and a new car park at the main campus would proceed, the development of a new mental health facility and a new tower on the current Northside site to provide additional capacity to meet future demand, would not.
Labor health spokeswoman Ella Haddad said the government needed to publicly state whether it had revised the hospital's masterplan.
"They committed to delivering the $580 million LGH redevelopment at the past two elections, and it would be extremely concerning for the Liberals to go back on their promise and water down their commitment now," she said.
"If the Liberals are willing to go back on this promise, what other promises are they willing to break?
"The health system is already under so much pressure with threatened job and budget cuts, the last thing Tasmanians need is more broken promises."
Health Minister Guy Barnett said the government remained committed to stage two of the LGH redevelopment and had, in fact, boosted it with an additional $53 million for the emergency department expansion and $120 million for the heart centre.
These claims from Labor and the unions are simply not true - full stop, end of story," he said.
