The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - Summary

'It wasn't me, I was in jail'

July 30 2024 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Nick Clark, with his extensive experience in court reporting, has encountered numerous defences. However, a case at Launceston Magistrates Court on Monday stands out. The defendant claimed he couldn't have committed the crime he was charged with as he was 'in jail'.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.