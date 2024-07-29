Court hears 'I was in jail' alibi on Launceston car stealing charge

A man could not have stolen a motor vehicle last year despite a high-grade DNA match because he was in jail at the time, a defence lawyer told the Launceston Magistrates court.
John William Lee, 35, of Newnham, pleaded guilty to a large volume of charges through defence lawyer Fran McCracken.
Prosecutor Yoav Sered said that a Nissan Patrol went missing from Mulgrave Street, Launceston, on July 19, 2022.
"On July 20 2022, the vehicle was recovered from Flinders Place Mayfield, and a pair of gloves and a jerry can were found inside," Mr Sered said.
"A high-grade DNA match of the defendant was found."
Ms McCracken told Magistrate Simon Brown that Lee was incarcerated on July 15, 2022.
"It physically could not have been Mr Lee," she said.
She said discussions with police prosecution had occurred but Mr Sered said he had no record of discussions.
Lee pleaded guilty to more than 50 charges, including five other counts of motor vehicle stealing, evading police, reckless driving, driving while disqualified, firearms charges, drugs charges, unlawful possession of property, burglary and stealing.
Ms McCracken asked Mr Brown to have Lee assessed for a drug treatment order.
She told the court that Lee had already spent six months and 19 days in jail on the charges.
The case was adjourned for facts and sentence on July 30 at 2.15 pm.
