Move for public money to play a greater role in private business projects

Legislation will be introduced in state parliament this week to lift a cap on government investments with private businesses on projects that ultimately benefit the state.
The bill will raise the statutory cap on co-investment projects through Tasmanian Development and Resources, within the State Growth Department, from $10 million to $35 million.
Leader of Government Business in the House of Assembly Eric Abetz said this would ensure TDR had the power to support businesses, maintain Tasmania's low rate of unemployment, and promote balanced economic development.
Loan caps will be increased as well through the bill, with the cap for secured loans to go from $3 million to $15 million and unsecured loans to go from $250,000 to $500,000.
Mr Abetz said the government would introduce to parliament the Farm Debt Mediation Bill to assist farmers and creditors resolve matter of debt through a structured negotiation process with an independent mediator.
"It will ensure an efficient, inexpensive and fair process for resolving debt problems early, as an alternative to a drawn-out, expensive and stressful court process for farmers and lenders," he said.
Bills to make changes to the state's Asbestos Compensation Scheme and regulation of Tasmania's hemp industry will be debated over the week.
This will be the first sitting after the long winter break.
Opposition finance spokesman Josh Willie said Labor this week would press the government on department and agency savings ahead of the September budget, which would result in job losses and service cuts.
"We've got record deficit and debt, and now we've got public services at breaking point that are going to suffer from job losses," he said.
"That means an impact of services for Tasmanians."
Greens leader Rosalie Woodruff said the party would continue to pursue the government on changes to the state's coastal policy.
She said the changes were to benefit the developer behind the Robbins Island wind farm project, however, government minister Nick Duigan has said the changes were to allow for the creation of recreational and other infrastructure, and to provide confidence to developers.
"Our coastal policy in Tasmania is an absolute beacon of planning strength," Dr Woodruff said.
"It has kept our shorelines beautiful and protected for decades now.
"What's at heart here, of course, is the fact that the Liberals, when they need to do a deal for a mate, will go to parliament to change the law."
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.