Would a one-stop-shop of different women's services work in Launceston?

A co-located women's and family hub in Launceston would have "numerous benefits" to the community, addressing social, economic and health needs, Women's Legal Service Tasmania says.
A stakeholder conversation held at Head to Health Launceston on July 29 asked the community what services they would like to see co-located.
Women's Legal Service financial literacy officer Verity Quill said they were exploring what possibilities would best benefit women in the community.
"This is just a possibility, but what could be beneficial to women in Launceston is a one-stop-shop of different services available," Ms Quill said.
She said they envisioned a child care centre with disability support services, access to health and mental health services, educational programs and children's programs under one roof.
Women's Legal Service chief executive Yvette Cehtel said similar, successful services existed on the mainland such as Victoria's Orange Door.
The Orange Door brings services together as a partnership so that individuals and families don't have to go to multiple services or retell their stories multiple times to have their needs met.
A new four-bed Mother Baby Centre in Launceston is also due to be operational by May next year - and will be established at the Launceston Health Hub.
"Big places have these ways of working and there is an active discussion in the sector around the concept, but it's a long-term plan for Launceston and we need to start stepping into that space," Ms Cehtel said.
"In the current political climate where everyone's talking about gender-responsive solutions, bringing all of us together as non-government services; there would be benefits for clients.
Ms Quill said a challenge was finding a suitable place to build or redevelop that was also close to public transport.
"We've identified a couple of sites, but we don't have the money to be able to put a contract on that," Ms Quill said.
"As a first step, apart from working out who's going to collaborate, we'd need some land.
"If we're able to find funding and build something that's purpose-built, it makes that service a much higher level of service."
