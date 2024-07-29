Court loss for farmer alleging land flooded by neighbour's hydro scheme

A tribunal has dismissed the claim of a North-West Coast farmer who says his land is being flooded by a privately owned hydro scheme operated by a neighbour.
South Nietta farmer Donald Bonney filed an application with the Tasmanian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (TASCAT) earlier this year, claiming that the hydro scheme was in breach of land use legislation as well as the planning scheme.
Mr Bonney, along with other farmers in Nietta, south-west of Devonport, say their farms have been flooded for months of the year due to the operations of Nietta Hydro -a private scheme operated by members of the Miles family.
The scheme, which was approved by development applications in 2012 and 2016, includes a 90,000 square metre dam on the Castra Rivulet, a turbine house, a pump house as well as pipelines and waterways along properties, including neighbouring properties.
It operates by pumping water from the Jean Brook through a pipeline into a pond, then transmitting the water through natural waterways to the main dam on the Castra Rivulet.
The water is returned to the rivulet after it has flowed through the turbine.
The scheme is operated by Nietta Hydro Pty Ltd, which is fully controlled by Milestone Hydro Developments Pty Ltd, according to records of the Australian Securities and Investments Commission.
Milestone is fully owned by Casey Miles, according to ASIC.
The scheme operates on properties on Gaunt and Maxfields Roads owned by Christopher, Casey and Alison Miles, as well as Trudy Beswick.
Mr Bonney claimed that the Miles family pumps water through waterways across multiple properties, including his own at 60 Maxfields Road.
Although the water follows an existing natural watercourse, Mr Bonney claimed that the flows are flooding his property because they are larger as a result of the scheme's operations.
Mr Bonney's court claim sought an order preventing the Miles family from pumping water across his property for the purpose of electricity generation in the Castra Rivulet Dam.
However, in a July 26 decision, TASCAT senior member Lucinda Jack and ordinary member Samuel Thompson dismissed Mr Bonney's application.
"The applicant has not proven, on the balance of probabilities, that the respondent has contravened" land use legislation, the decision read.
"The application must, therefore, be dismissed."
The Tribunal found that, under the Land Use Planning and Approvals Act, the key "test" was not whether the Miles' operations were affecting Mr Bonney's land in some way.
"Instead, the test, relevantly, is whether the applicant has proven ... that the respondent is using or developing the applicant's land for utilities, in circumstances that require planning approval," the decision read.
"For the reasons above, we are not satisfied that the applicant has done so."
Mr Bonney was not able to be contacted for comment.
Casey Miles said the Department of Natural Resources (NRE) 's review, which began last year following the complaints of flooding, had cleared the project of blame.
"People try every attempt that they can to destabilise," he said.
"At the end of the day, NRE has had its say, the council has had its say, and now the tribunal has had its say, and the result is that we are allowed to continue operating.
"We just want to keep operating and moving forward."
The scheme generates just under 1 megawatt of power for the Tasmanian grid.
