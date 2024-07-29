Launceston pub wants to be your home for the Olympics

With Olympics fever gripping most of Tasmania during Launceston-born swimmer Ariarne Titmus's quest for gold, many are in front of TV screens to cheer her on.
But one place can boast a better viewing experience than most.
The Plough Inn has 42 TVs, plenty of atmosphere and according to licensee Peter Goss, there is a spot at the hotel for every type of fan.
But perhaps their pièce de résistance is their rooftop beer garden, which boasts three booths with their own TV, another behind the bar and a massive, specifically-designed outdoor TV taking centre stage.
While in their bar, screens and tables have been strategically placed to ensure every chair has a clear view for their favourite Olympic discipline.
Goss said he hopes the Launceston community comes to take in as much of the Paris Games as possible.
"That's what we made downstairs specially for and then upstairs as well, it's to get people in to watch all the sports," he said.
"When once every four years you've got the Olympics on, it's perfect for the next two weeks."
A self-declared fanatic of the Games, Goss said his personal favourite events are based on the track and field, with the 100-metre sprint taking top spot.
And although late working hours means he missed Titmus win her first gold in the French capital, Goss said the impact she has had on her hometown was great to see.
"To have a local girl like Ariarne win a gold medal, it's amazing," he said.
"Coming from Launceston, it doesn't get any better than that for us, does it?"
The Olympics will be showing every night, with the action until midnight at the latest.
Elsewhere, the Cock 'n' Bull have paid tribute to Tasmania's most successful Olympian with a mural of Titmus painted on one side of the building.
And when speaking with The Examiner, hotel manager Al Williams confirmed their support of her and the rest of the Australian team would be more than just cosmetic.
Manager of the pub for more than two decades, Williams said they will be showing the Olympics during the friendlier timeslots.
