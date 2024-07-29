The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Magistrate tells man he cannot accept his drink driving guilty plea

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated July 29 2024 - 3:58pm, first published 2:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The corner of Greens Beach Rd where a man parked to have a few drinks and went to sleep Picture Google Maps
The corner of Greens Beach Rd where a man parked to have a few drinks and went to sleep Picture Google Maps

The unusual case of an inebriated Beauty Point man who fell asleep in his parked car while the motor was running would need to go to a hearing, the Launceston Magistrates court heard.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for The Examiner. My journalism career has clicked over 34 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.