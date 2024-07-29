Magistrate tells man he cannot accept his drink driving guilty plea

The unusual case of an inebriated Beauty Point man who fell asleep in his parked car while the motor was running would need to go to a hearing, the Launceston Magistrates court heard.
Joseph James Lloyd Price, 31, of Beauty Point told magistrate Simon Brown that he intended to change his plea to one of guilty of a count of driving a motor vehicle while exceeding 0.05.
Police prosecutor Yoav Sered then proceeded to read the police facts of the case saying that on October 23, 2023 at 5.34 am police were notified of a man asleep in his car which had its engine running near the corner of Tattersalls Rd and Greens Beach Rd.
At 6.25 am police located the car and found the keys were in the ignition and his feet were in the footwell.
"The vehicle was located in a road position that did not make sense for normal travel along the road," Mr Sered said.
Breath analysis returned a reading of 0.131.
Mr Price told Mr Brown that he had a lot of stuff going on and had parked to have drinks and his own head space.
The court heard that he started the car to get the heater going and had fallen asleep.
He said that if he had known he could be charged with drink driving he would not have put the keys in the ignition.
Mr Brown said that he could not accept the plea of guilty and asked Mr Sered whether a hearing should go ahead.
"I spoke to the defendant before court and he said he was going to plead guilty so the witnesses have left," Mr Sered said.
Mr Brown said what constituted driving could be a bit complicated and referred to a 2008 Supreme Court case.
The hearing was rescheduled for November 8 at 9.45am.
