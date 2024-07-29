Longford man allegedly responsible for $50k in stolen goods, property damage

A Longford man faces 57 charges and is responsible for thousands of dollars worth of stolen goods and property damage after a series of burglaries in Launceston, police say.
The 32-year-old is due to face court on July 29 after being charged with 57 offences by police.
These are:
Police said in a statement the offences were allegedly committed between July 26-28 throughout the CBD.
The statement said the total value of cash, stolen items and damage caused during the alleged burglaries amounted to more than $50,000.
A teenage boy will face court after a string of alleged thefts and burglaries committed across Tasmania.
Police said in a statement the 15-year-old was arrested in Launceston on Sunday, July 28 for stealing.
The statement said follow-up inquiries revealed the teenager was a person of interest as police investigated several crimes committed in Hobart early July.
These included burgling a Gagebrook petrol station, when police said a large amount of cash and cigarettes were stolen.
He was charged with three counts of burglary and three counts of stealing, and will face the Launceston Youth Justice Court on August 22.
