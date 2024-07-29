'Speechless': Tassie man rejoicing after almost million dollar lotto win

A Tasmanian man is rejoicing and eyeing an early retirement after pocketing almost a million dollars in the weekend's TattsLotto draw.
The man from Hobart said he was left "speechless" when told he had won $952,380.96.
He was one of 21 division one winning entries across Australia in the Saturday, July 27 draw.
"It's very nice!" he told TattsLotto.
"I'm glad you called. I'm still waking up, but you could ring me at 3am with that kind of news."
He said he wouldn't have checked the ticket for a couple of days.
"And would have had no idea," he said.
"This has come at just the right time. It allows us to get ahead.
"We'll pay off some bills and we'd love to plan a big holiday and help the children.
"We're not going to do much today - just keep looking at the ticket!"
He purchased the winning 50-game QuickPick entry via The Lott app.
The winning numbers in TattsLotto draw 4489 on Saturday were 4, 37, 45, 27, 11 and 20, while the supplementary numbers were 15 and 10.
