Drink driver 'lucky to survive' after sleeping at the wheel, rolling car

A Cressy man who was "lucky to survive" a car rollover will be off the road for a long time.
James Ernest Spencer, 25, pleaded guilty to driving while exceeding the prescribed alcohol limit and driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor in the Launceston Magistrates Court on July 29.
The court heard Spencer was driving his father's car along Cressy Road about 12.40am on January 20, 2024.
He crossed over into the oncoming lane - hitting a metal guard rail which caused the car to spin, roll and come to rest on its roof in a drainage culvert.
The court heard the Tasmania Fire Service were called to remove Spencer from the vehicle, and he was taken to the Launceston General Hospital for treatment.
Tests conducted while Spencer was in hospital showed he had a blood alcohol reading of 0.185 at the time of the crash.
Defence lawyer Grant Tucker said it was a "fairly straightforward" series of events that led to Spencer getting behind the wheel.
Mr Tucker said Spencer had worked several days continuously, and went to the Cressy Hotel with some friends to unwind on a Friday night before driving home.
He said Spencer dozed off while on the road.
"He drank slowly but steadily," Mr Tucker said.
"He fell asleep on the way home, hence the veering into the other lane."
Mr Tucker said Spencer was unable to work for weeks after the crash due to several cracked ribs, and the car was written off.
He said Spencer had paid his father for the car, and was still waiting to receive a bill for repairs to the guard rail.
Magistrate Sharon Cure said the young man was "lucky to survive" the crash.
She said the minimum penalties for driving under the influence - in this case a 24-month licence suspension and a $2020 fine as it was Spencer's second offence - were adequate punishment.
"That's huge for anyone," Mrs Cure said.
"[Especially] on top of the loss of the car and damage to property."
The driving while exceeding the prescribed alcohol limit charge was subsumed into the driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor charge, as the latter was more serious.
