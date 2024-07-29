'We've got a lot of momentum': City find key to success in second half

A glaring statistic through their first seven games has been the catalyst for one of NPL Tasmania's hottest teams.
Having taken 10 points through their last four games - only league-leaders Glenorchy have a better return - Launceston City have breathed life into their top-four chances with six rounds remaining.
And a signature of their month of success has been their ability to score goals in the second half of matches.
A late equaliser from Joel Stone ensured a point at Clarence and four goals were put past Launceston United goalkeeper Noah Curtis in the second 45 minutes after a goalless first half.
Perhaps most impressively, City stunned South Hobart with three goals after the break handing their opponents their first loss of the season.
The latest comeback came when they were trailing 1-0 against Riverside on Friday night, before Thierry Swaby struck twice after 60 minutes to make it three wins on the trot and seven for the season.
But this ability to remain dangerous for the full 90 minutes has not always been a feature of City's performances this season, rather the opposite.
In fact, City's lack of goals after half-time to begin the year jumped off the page to coach Daniel Syson when he did his first review.
"Every round of games (against the league's other seven teams) we do an analysis of when we are conceding goals by 10 to 15-minute increments," he explained.
"Our analysis of our first round of games showed that our second halves are really poor compared to our first half.
"We'd actually only scored one goal in the second half, and it was against Launceston United, in the first set of games.
"Coming into this set of games, the focus was that we need to better for 90 minutes and can't just be good for 45."
The response has been pleasing for the English mentor, who believes it has revealed an element of character among the group that had not previously been seen.
"There's a bit more of a mentality in this group compared to last year," he said.
"The players are now used to the standards that we set last year, the foundation for what our expectations are, and I feel like the players this year, we've got a bit more of a mentality to win games at all costs.
"They're not feeling sorry for themselves at times, which compared to last year, I think a little bit of that slipped in.
"When you look at this stage last year, we were limping over the line, whereas this year, it feels like we've got a lot of momentum going into these last six games."
Their resolve will be put to the test on Saturday, with a trip to the Knights next on the calendar.
Glenorchy have won their last four, including a 7-0 demolition job of United last time out, and the Knights' remarkable record of 64 goals in 15 games has them as the league's most lethal attacking line-up, while their 16 goals conceded has them as the stingiest defence.
City can take confidence from their previous contest, in which they held their Southern opponents to a 1-1 draw at Prospect Park.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.