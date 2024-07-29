The Examiner
sport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/A-League

'We've got a lot of momentum': City find key to success in second half

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
Updated July 29 2024 - 4:24pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston City's Mana Yawngtun. Pictures by Craig George
Launceston City's Mana Yawngtun. Pictures by Craig George

A glaring statistic through their first seven games has been the catalyst for one of NPL Tasmania's hottest teams.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from AFL
More from sports

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.