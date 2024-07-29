The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Tasmania slipping down economic rankings, new CommSec report suggests

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated July 29 2024 - 2:34pm, first published 1:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmania's economic ranking in the latest CommSec State of the States report fell to sixth place. Source: CommSec
Tasmania's economic ranking in the latest CommSec State of the States report fell to sixth place. Source: CommSec

Tasmania has continued its slide down the economic rankings, with the state now placed sixth ahead of only NSW and the Northern Territory in performance, according to the latest CommSec State of the State report.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.