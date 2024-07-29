Tasmania slipping down economic rankings, new CommSec report suggests

Tasmania has continued its slide down the economic rankings, with the state now placed sixth ahead of only NSW and the Northern Territory in performance, according to the latest CommSec State of the State report.
The study, which is released every three months, tracks the economic performance of Australian states and territories according to eight key indicators, including overall economic output, retail spending, investment, population growth and construction.
The previous State of the States report published in April placed Tasmania equal fourth in the country along with Queensland, NSW and the ACT.
But the report's most recent iteration, released on Monday, found that Tasmania had slid to sixth place.
While high levels of construction investment in Tasmania were listed as a positive, the state's main weakness was its feeble population growth, the report found.
Population on the island grew by 0.41 per cent in the year to December 2023 - by far the lowest rate in the country - and less than a quarter of the national average.
Treasurer Michael Ferguson said the report was an indication that the government's "2030 Strong Plan" was working.
Unemployment in Tasmania in June was 3.8 per cent, which was 33 per cent below Tasmania's 10-year average, according to the report.
"Tasmania emerged from the pandemic stronger and faster than the rest of Australia, and it is clear that other states are now catching up," Mr Ferguson said.
"We know national economic headwinds are creating challenges across the country, but Tasmania has come a long way from the dark days of the last Labor-Green Government.
"More than 49,300 jobs have been created for Tasmanians under this Liberal Government since we came to office in 2014."
But Labor opposition treasury spokesman Josh Willie said the report "dealt another blow" to the Rockliff government, and revealed a "flatlining economy".
"The report identified population growth as a key weakness for the Tasmanian economy - annual population growth is the weakest it's been in eight years and that has been driven by the worst net interstate migration levels we've seen in decades," Mr Willie said.
"Tasmania also ranked sixth in dwelling starts which makes it truly perplexing that Premier Rockliff and the Liberals are so intent on blocking UTAS from using their vacant campus asset to facilitate the construction of 2000 new homes."
The report ranked Tasmania second for construction work, third on equipment investment, and first on wage growth in the nation.
But it ranked the state in the middle of the pack in retail spending and real economic growth.
Tasmania ranked very poorly on number of dwelling starts, housing finance, and population growth, according to the report.
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.