Dorset Council set to prioritise two sports in new facility strategy

The Dorset Council has joined five other Tasmanian local governments in a project that will dictate the future of its sporting facilities.
The council received a sports facility plan from the Northern Tasmanian Development Corporation (NTDC) during its last meeting on July 22.
It's a latecomer to the initiative, as the City of Launceston, West Tamar, Meander Valley, Northern Midlands, and George Town Councils all joined in 2023.
Dorset signed on with the NTDC that same year for $11,000, with the Dorset Council Addendum releasing in early 2024.
Currently in its draft phase, the plan reviews sporting and active recreation areas across the municipality "to ensure that the future long-term needs of the community are considered".
Dorset general manager John Marik said he was interested in partnering with the NTDC due to the organisation's alignment with ongoing council initiatives.
"Part of our strategic plan was to reassess council's infrastructure and sporting facilities to understand what renewal programs are required and what potential upgrades and new projects are required," he said.
"We've gone through that exercise with our playgrounds and we're certainly keen to do that same exercise with our sporting facilities."
The document identifies basketball and netball as the two highest priority sports. For basketball, this is on account of its high national, state, and local participation, trending growth, and lack of indoor multi-court facilities in the region.
Netball was prioritised for similar reasons, with a current under-supply of outdoor courts in Scottsdale contributing to its restricted growth.
A master plan for the Scottsdale Recreation Reserve has been pitched to alleviate these issues. If it goes ahead, the project would develop an additional indoor court to adjoin the existing Scottsdale Stadium and consider the need for a third lit hardcourt and training area next to the current netball facilities.
Mr Marik said it was an especially prescient time for local governments to take a look at their sporting facilities.
"NTDC did this exercise for five other councils. We have been added as an addendum to that report, meaning that a lot of these other councils have already signed off on the holistic plan and we've been added on top of that," he said.
"Part of the reason why a lot of councils are doing this at the same time is with the Brisbane Olympics coming up in 2032, there is going to be additional funding for sporting facilities coming through Federal streams.
"Being involved in a project like this and going for funding holistically, as opposed to going alone, certainly provides greater opportunity for future funding."
Sporting club representatives were consulted during the addendum's development. It's since entered a 28-day community consultation period to ensure no local groups had been missed.
Mr Marik wanted to make it clear that "it's not a final report" and cautioned against the wide scope of the project.
"It's not part of council's long-term financial plan, it isn't budgeted for," he said.
"There's everything here from high level, immediate needs to quite lower level stuff.
"Some of these are long-term projects which will have to get assessed by council then slowly put into the long-term financial plan."
Following consultations, the council will begin to strategise how these initiatives will be funded, including how much can be sourced through external means.
Commissioner Andrew Wardlaw acknowledged that this was one of two new public consultations, which wasn't ideal for residents.
"There's a few other things in the pipeline. We have thought about that but we are considering that there are different stakeholder groups so it's not too much of a burden on the community," he said.
"It needs a bit of careful consideration because you don't want your priority projects list to be a wishlist. You want to get the real key things so you can target your opportunities for funding."
