UTAS researchers step closer to creating at-home test to detect dementia

Tasmanian scientists are a step closer to developing a computer test that can detect dementia, decades before any memory symptoms emerge.
In 2020, researchers from the University of Tasmania's Wicking Dementia Research and Education Centre developed "TAS" Test - a new computer screening test that picks up changes in hand movements that could indicate an increased risk of dementia occurring 10 to 20 years later.
About 400 people took part in the latest study undertaking the TAS test at home, where they recorded themselves tapping their fingers against their thumbs in a 30-second test.
Researchers then compared precisely measured details of these movements.
It includes the rhythm of tapping and the speed of the movements to the participant's cognitive test scores, which are recorded as part of their involvement in the ISLAND project - a study assessing how a public health program for people in mid-to-later life can improve their dementia risk profiles.
Neurologist at the Wicking Dementia Research and Education Centre Jane Atly said this was the largest study of its kind.
"It is also the first to look in detail at how hand movements relate to different cognitive aspects such as memory and executive function," Dr Atly said.
"The study's outcomes mean we are a step closer to developing a computer test that can be used at home to detect dementia risk decades before any memory symptoms emerge."
She said all participants scored well on the cognitive tests as this was a "healthy population".
"What we did find is those with slightly lower cognitive test scores, that their hand movements had a less regular rhythm and they tapped slower," she said.
"These subtle changes cannot be seen by the human eye, but we could measure them by developing our own specialised computer vision algorithms."
"These specialist computer methods use artificial intelligence to track the fingers and thumb in the videos and are similar to how computers automatically detect your face to unlock your mobile phone, or automatically recognise your number plate when you enter a car park."
