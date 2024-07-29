The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Value of the Antarctic sector to Tasmania to be spelled out before inquiry

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated July 30 2024 - 7:13am, first published July 29 2024 - 1:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmania's status as a gateway to Antarctica hinges on sustainable funding for programs and critical infrastructure, experts say.
Tasmania's status as a gateway to Antarctica hinges on sustainable funding for programs and critical infrastructure, experts say.

Expenditure in Tasmania by Antarctic organisations increased by $63.5 million over 10 years up until 2021-22, and experts in the sector have highlighted that state's status as a gateway to the continent is as important for research as it is for the economy.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.