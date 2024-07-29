South Launceston man to face more than 15 theft and trafficking charges

Police have charged a South Launceston man with stealing and trafficking firearms following ongoing investigations in the area.
Detectives and uniform officers found allegedly stolen property and a homemade firearm during a search of the man's property on July 28.
Police will allege the 27-year-old has since sold a firearm he reportedly stole last week.
He has been charged with a series of offences including seven counts of stealing, six counts of burglary, one count of stealing a firearm and unlawful trafficking in firearms, and other firearms offences.
The man is set to appear in the Launceston Magistrates Court at 2.15pm today.
