The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

South Launceston man to face more than 15 theft and trafficking charges

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
July 29 2024 - 10:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Launceston Magistrates Court on the corner of Cimitiere and Charles Streets. Picture by Paul Scambler
The Launceston Magistrates Court on the corner of Cimitiere and Charles Streets. Picture by Paul Scambler

Police have charged a South Launceston man with stealing and trafficking firearms following ongoing investigations in the area.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith

Journalist / Videographer

Regional council reporter and videographer at The Examiner. Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au for enquiries or send me a message on social media.

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.