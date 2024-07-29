I don't need the Lord's Prayer or to be welcomed to my country every week

I READ with interest Editor Craig Thomson's article in The Examiner the other day (July 21). I understand his reasoning behind the fact that we are a multicultural society these days, so a time of silent reflection would be a better solution than having the Lord's Prayer.
I now wonder whether the Greens party will move a motion to stop the Welcome to Country celebration that we have to endure every day when we want to watch a game or attend almost every sports event and meeting.
I don't need to be welcomed to my country every week. I personally cannot see any difference. Over to you, Mr Whish Wilson.
Cyril Patmore, Poatina
FINALLY, the commentators told us the names of the torch lighters at the Paris Olympics after they lit the flame. There was no mention of the sports they excelled in, of any of the last group of carriers who brought the torch to them, or of the sports they represented. Three were from the Paralympics and deserved more fame and time than they were given. Poor commentating. It is not the high standard we are used to.
Jill Breen, Newnham
'WINTER is coming for the Liberals' by Anthony Haneveer (The Examiner, July 29) sees a generational divide over UTAS relocation. In fact, 'Save UTAS' has members of all ages and from all areas. We are not anti-development and urge the uni to renew its facilities and build any new ones on-site.
Reinvigorating the Sandy Bay campus does not require planning permission and could have been completed by now had not the university suffered from inept management and poor governance, which hamper its progress and standing as the state's only university.
The truth is that the university has a long-standing monopoly in the state and operates as a law unto itself. All the Liberal bill proposes is to introduce some accountability and transparency into its operations. It will simply place UTAS in the same position as the University of Melbourne or the University of Sydney, which need a Parliamentary position to sell their land. Why is this so controversial if the campus land was granted for educational purposes in the first place?
Inveresk is a campus developed by UTAS that is a short distance from the CBD. UTAS has not bought up land and buildings in the Launceston CBD. A north/south comparison might, therefore, favour retaining the Sandy Bay campus.
As 74 per cent of electors did not want relocation (despite an expensive advertising campaign by the Uni against our position), Winter appears to be happy to lose votes in Clark in an attempt to break up the Liberal-JLN alliance.
Professor Pam Sharpe, Swansea
PARKS Wildlife and the Government will not supply free hire of Personal Locator Beacons to bushwalkers in Tasmania.
But supply some PLBs at a hire cost of $40 a week, but the numbers for these are limited. Walkers are charged $150 and up to $400, depending on where the walk is.
In recent weeks there have been several deaths of walkers and several searches as well, some of these deaths could have been prevented if the walkers had a PLB with them.
Parks and Wildlife need more PLBs, and like in other states, they should be hired at no cost.
A small increase in fees would cover the cost, fixing the problem of not having enough devices to hire. More PLBs on walkers will save lives and save the government money, eliminating the cost of searches. People's lives will be saved, and walkers, if lost, will be found quickly and safely.
David Parker, West Launceston
WHEN visitors leave, it's not long before the lights go off.
Richard Cooke, Invermay
I hate to disappoint your correspondent by saying that praying for something from a divine source will ensure you get what you want. Praying is not supported by any evidence that such mental messaging to a non-existent deity works.
Evidence exists that prayer can be a source of self-soothing and self-comfort. This benefit comes from making someone feel they are at least doing something. The prayer can be directed to a god, a departed relative, Mickey Mouse, or a scented candle, and the result will be the same.
Victor Marshall, Meander
