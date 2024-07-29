Is an AFL debut near for James Leake? Launnie talent standing out in VFL

While the first months of James Leake's life in the AFL system were injury riddled, he's making up for lost time.
The 18-year-old battled a persistent quad injury until playing his first VFL game on June 22 and he hasn't looked back.
Leake's disposal output has been growing week on week in the second-tier competition, collecting 13 on managed minutes in his debut before showings of 23, 24, 25 and 28 in recent weeks.
His 28-disposal performance on the weekend against Casey Demons featured 22 kicks and earned him praise on the Giants' website.
"Leake showed once again he has the tools to make it at AFL-level with another strong performance," their match review read.
"The Tasmanian midfielder led from the front all day despite his youth, with the 18-year-old finishing with 28 touches, five tackles and six clearances as he continues to impress."
Selected with pick 17 in last year's draft, Leake has been playing on-ball, something that was somewhat unexpected.
"It's been awesome, I didn't really expect to be training as a midfielder as I played more back and forward last year but that's where I've been put and I've been loving it," he said in an interview with The Examiner earlier this month.
"I've been learning off dudes like Tom Green, Josh Kelly and Callan Ward, they're all really good people as well as being amazing football players.
"So to just be with them every day, I'm trying to soak up as much information, whether it's watching vision with them or doing extra types of training."
He wasn't the only Launceston draftee to impress over the weekend, with Arie Schoenmaker strong in his return to the VFL.
Omitted from the St Kilda line-up before their win over West Coast, Schoenmaker didn't play at either level last weekend before rolling out for Sandringham on Sunday.
The 19-year-old had 29 disposals and five marks in the Zebras' defeat.
Ryley Sanders and Colby McKercher both had the weekend off, out of their AFL teams due to being managed and general soreness respectively.
