The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Weather

Tasmania forecast for dry, sunny days and frosty nights over coming week

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
July 29 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charlie Taylor, 3, walks Jayjay the dog in Launceston on July 28. Picture by Paul Scambler
Charlie Taylor, 3, walks Jayjay the dog in Launceston on July 28. Picture by Paul Scambler

With August getting underway this week, Tasmanians have well and truly braved the worst of winter.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith

Journalist / Videographer

Regional council reporter and videographer at The Examiner. Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au for enquiries or send me a message on social media.

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.