Tasmania forecast for dry, sunny days and frosty nights over coming week

With August getting underway this week, Tasmanians have well and truly braved the worst of winter.
While it marks the final month of the cold season, temperatures have already been on the rise throughout the second half of July.
Launceston recorded its warmest day in more than a month when it reached 15.6 degrees on July 15.
Although the city hasn't reached the same highs in the fortnight since July 23 featured the highest overnight minimum of 12 degrees.
The weather is set to dip again over the coming week, ranging from 0 to 14 degrees until Friday. Morning frost and partly cloudy conditions are to be expected, with a minimal chance of rain.
Bureau of Meteorology senior meteorologist Angus Hines said Eastern Australia could expect "cold temperatures, frosty nights, but mostly sunny overhead conditions".
"Lots of places are seeing a clear and calm night and watching those temperatures just plummet overnight towards or below zero degrees," he said.
Current conditions are largely dictated by a high-pressure system, which brings settled and sunny conditions but also cold and frosty nights during winter.
Upcoming low precipitation will be a welcome change for some after Launceston was hit with 30 millimetres on July 19 alone.
It's been a fairly wet July period for the city, with more than 100 mm falling throughout the month. That outclasses both June 2024 at 74 mm and July last year, which experienced 83 mm.
A shower or two is likely to come this weekend as both Saturday and Sunday are set for up to 5 mm.
At a state level, Tasmania's north-west has the wettest week ahead, while the southeastern regions of Hobart and Port Arthur should remain almost completely dry.
Arthur River near the state's far northwestern point is set for one of the highest readings but should only expect up to 26 mm over the next seven days.
