A call for nominations from Tasmania's Senior Australian of the Year

Tasmania's Senior Australian of the Year 2024 says nominating for the Australian of the Year award is a way of recognising somebody's achievements and drawing attention to their areas of service.
Reverend James Colville said he was "surprised" to be nominated for the award last year but accepted it to draw attention to Tasmania's housing crisis.
"It's a wonderful way of recognizing achievements, and afterwards, it gives an opportunity for the stories to be told about why they were nominated and what needs to be achieved in the future."
Nominations give recipients an opportunity to promote the areas of service that they are committed to, he said.
"That's given them the opportunity to actually talk about what they're doing."
Reverend Colville founded social housing charity Colony 47 in 1973, and it now provides 108 beds for young Tasmanians in need.
"Housing has become such an incredible problem at the moment. Things have actually got worse than they were 51 years ago," he said.
"Because of the high cost of housing, you've got people coming forward who would never have needed help before.
"Now, by the time they pay their rent, they can barely feed their children."
He said he had used his AOTY award to tell the story of Colony 47 to draw more attention to the crisis of housing in the state.
He has now called on Tasmanians to recognise others' work and achievements by nominating them for Australian of the Year.
"Anyone can nominate at any age, and if they're above 16, they can be considered.
"It's not as hard as some people think, but it's very important.
"I've been trying to encourage people that when one is nominated, it's also recognition of all the people that have been part of the organization that you've been involved with.
"It also recognizes all the wonderful people in the community who have never been actually recognized."
Help find the 2025 Australian of the Year, Senior Australian of the Year, Young Australian of the Year and Australia's Local Hero by nominating someone you admire. The only way someone can be considered for the annual awards, which were first presented in 1960, is if a member of the public nominates them. Nominating is easy and can be done online at australianoftheyear.org.au. Nominations close at midnight on July 31
