Scottsdale's self-taught statistician Stebbo celebrates 500 senior games

Every football club has volunteers that are the lifeblood of the community, and for Scottsdale, one of those is Ian Stebbings.
The 67-year-old has been the club's statistician since 1995, coming across to the Magpies after six years at Bracknell, where he started after going to watch some mates.
"When I got there, I said 'I wonder how many kicks and marks you'll have, I might start writing these down'," he said.
"For these two players, I wrote down what they did and thought 'geez, I don't mind doing this, I'll keep going'.
"Being involved in different football clubs, you pick up different things to put on the sheet because I was never taught, I just learned as I went and set out my page to what I thought would be easier during the game.
"The game has got a lot faster, even from the NTFA point of view and that takes some getting used to."
Stebbings reached a major milestone earlier this month, putting pen to paper for his 500th senior game at Scottsdale against South Launceston.
His most recent game on Saturday was number 944 across the Redlegs and Magpies, having done 124 senior clashes at Bracknell as well as previously doing Scottsdale's reserves as well.
"I got a great deal of support, they organised the day very well for me, there was even a guard of honour," Stebbings said about his milestone.
"I was very appreciative of South Launceston Football Club because they didn't have to do that but they all lined with our fellas and the well wishes were very humbling.
"I'd also like to thank Scottsdale for giving me the opportunity to do what I do, because they could easily say 'we don't need you' but they've looked after me very well."
Across his big sheet of paper, the passionate Leeds United supporter can be seen documenting individual and team statistics for both Scottsdale and their opposition.
With his head buried in the stats, he has a helper - Lucy Partridge - who he relies on to relay the information.
Stebbings also said he couldn't have done his job without support from the Moore family - Katrina, Ashley and Charlotte - with the latter a constant source of amusement.
"Charlotte gets stuck into me every week but without her, I wouldn't be doing what I'm doing," he said.
"They've helped me a lot along the way."
Scottsdale coach Joel Hayes spoke highly of Stebbings, saying he's massively valued for his work around the club.
"He's been coming out for pretty well 30 years ... he doesn't have any major ties to the club, he only ever came out with a couple of mates and he's been coming back ever since," Hayes said.
"It's not very often you get volunteers like that nowadays to want to spend their time volunteering to help the footy club, it's definitely not taken for granted for sure."
While Stebbings' statistical work is loved by the football club, his banter-filled relationship with some of the players can't be ignored.
"He cops a bit of shit but he's very quick to give some back too, don't worry," Hayes said with a laugh.
"He's very quick on the tongue, especially if it comes to his stats or if you start talking to him about North Melbourne or Leeds.
"If you ask a few of the older blokes, there's always a bit of banter there and even with the younger blokes coming through, when he gets to know them he's pretty quick to get stuck into them."
