Teeing off on the 99th hole

All eyes are on Paris where the world's greatest sports stars - including homegrown hero Ariarne Titmus - are currently competing for Olympic glory.
However, Saree Salter tells us the story of another inspiring athlete.
Despite hitting the ripe old age of 99, Jess Harris still tees off at the Launceston Golf Club every week - a tradition dating back more than 50 years.
Aaron Smith has the latest from Dorset Council, which has upped its capital works spend by $77,000 just one month after ratifying the budget for the upcoming financial year.
Staying in the council realm, Launceston councillors are pondering whether to chip in $10,000 for the Tamar Valley Peace Festival.
The event did not meet the criteria for regular event sponsorship, and councillors did not come to a consensus over a motion put forward by councillor Danny Gibson last week - the matter deferred for another fortnight.
