The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Our People

'I just love golf': 99-year-old proves practice really does make perfect

Saree Salter
By Saree Salter
Updated July 29 2024 - 8:16am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jess Harris of Launceston, celebrates her 99th birthday at the Launceston Golf club. Picture by Paul Scambler
Jess Harris of Launceston, celebrates her 99th birthday at the Launceston Golf club. Picture by Paul Scambler

Jess Harris isn't just playing golf at 99-years-old, she's still driving herself there in her Toyota.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saree Salter

Saree Salter

Northern Tasmania born and bred. School reporter, interested also in the Launceston music scene. Email me at saree.salter@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
Your morning news Newsletter

DAILY

Your morning news

Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.