'I just love golf': 99-year-old proves practice really does make perfect

Jess Harris isn't just playing golf at 99-years-old, she's still driving herself there in her Toyota.
Mrs Harris, who has played at the Launceston Golf Club for the past 50 years, turned 99 on Saturday, July 27.
She said the secret to a long and healthy life was simple.
"Do you really want to know my secret? A glass of red wine every night, with my dinner," Mrs Harris said.
"I've had that ever since I got married - I've been a widow for over 50 years now."
Mrs Harris said she started playing golf in 1968 and still gets out on the course.
"When the weather is nice, it's twice a week," she said.
Mrs Harris said playing golf had kept her young and she didn't plan on stopping any time soon.
"I will play for as long as I possibly can - it's something to do outside the house," she said.
"I love the people, the game and the company - I just love golf."
Mrs Harris was born in Tasmania's midlands and moved to Launceston 50 years ago - she said she had two children, four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
"My little great - great grandchild just loves me, he gives me big cuddles."
Mrs Harris said she saw "massive changes" in her life and gave advice to those having a hard time.
"I have enjoyed my life, I've made every minute of it count I think," she said.
"Just do the best you can to survive."
Mrs Harris played on many different golf courses over her time and said the Launceston Golf Club course was her favourite.
"I equalled the course record at St Helens way back, probably 50 years ago," she said.
"I've had some good scores here, I had a hole in one on the old Longford golf course - which a lot of people wouldn't know existed.
"I haven't had a hole in one here [Launceston Golf Club], I've had them sitting really close.
"They've been very good to me here and I guess I've been good to them."
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.