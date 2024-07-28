First-grade captain at 22: Lloyd's Westbury leadership going to next level

Westbury's Joel Lloyd is looking to lead by example when he takes the reins of the Cricket North powerhouse this season.
Announced as the club's first-grade captain earlier this week, the 22-year-old takes over from Daniel Murfet, who decided it was the right time to step down.
The left-armed all-rounder relishes the added challenge of captaincy and is eager to continue growing the Shamrocks' positive culture.
"We've got a big friendly culture base, we try and have as much fun as we can so if I'm able to advocate that and push for that amongst the team, hopefully everyone else enjoys that as much as I do," he said.
"There's so much experience at the club and Twig [Murfet] has helped guiding me through and got me to this stage now.
"I've obviously seen a lot of great cricketers come through that you try and mimic and idolise and hopefully I can be someone that gives guidance for the younger ones coming through now."
Westbury have been the yardstick of the Northern turf competition for the past decade, winning the last three flags and eight of the last 12.
Having been with the club since under-16s, Lloyd has enjoyed a slice of that success since working his way through the senior grades.
He had his first captaincy experience last year, leading the side in three two-day and five Twenty20 matches, a plan to see whether he was the right fit for the role.
"It's easy to over-complicate things, so just try to keep things as simple as you can and get as much help as you can from the others in the team," he said.
"There's a lot of experience that we've got in the Westbury side at the moment, so I'll just try and build off them and build my own résumé."
He credited the likes of Murfet, Oliver Wood, Chathura Athukorala, Jono Chapman and Kieren Hume for his leadership growth.
Also playing football for Longford in NTFA's premier division, Lloyd spent all of 2023 playing cricket - plying his trade for Whitby in England.
He took out their first-grade batting and bowling awards, learning plenty about leadership and his own game.
"It was just good to get away and see how other clubs operate," he said.
"There were a few good leaders over there that really helped me progress my leadership skills as well.
"Whether it was taking the junior sessions or taking a couple of drills here and there, I was able to progress my leadership capabilities."
The Cricket North first-grade season typically begins on the first weekend in October.
