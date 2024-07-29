Launceston councillor cautioned again after email breached code of conduct

A City of Launceston councillor has been cautioned for a second time, after a code of conduct panel found he failed to follow correct communication protocols.
The complaint, the third levied against councillor Joe Pentridge and the second to be upheld by the code of conduct panel, related to an email exchange in January 2024.
A report prepared by the panel said Cr Pentridge contacted the council's customer service consultant directly - something councillors are forbidden from without the permission of the council's chief executive officer.
In the email, Cr Pentridge said the customer service consultant gave a response to a resident's concerns that was "totally inadequate in terms of the action Council might take to solve the problem".
In reporting the matter to regulators, former chief executive Michael Stretton said this happened on January 11, the day after a letter from the mayor was circulated to councillors reminding them of the council's communications policies.
However, after an investigation the panel found Mr Stretton "erred" in his submission - contrary to his claims Cr Pentridge sent the email on January 9, and the mayor's letter was sent on January 10.
Cr Pentridge did not dispute the fact he sent the email, and in a subsequent letter to the code of conduct panel, apologised for the breach.
He said it was not something he would repeat "should a similar situation arise again".
This was still a "serious matter" and worthy of a sanction according to the panel, which ultimately imposed a caution on Cr Pentridge.
Councillors voted to receive the report at their meeting on July 25.
Councillor Tim Walker said he did not believe there was "ill intent" on the part of those involved.
"I won't go into detail about the matter. I will leave that for people if they're interested to make their own minds up," he said.
"I will say that disputes of this kind rarely end well for anybody involved, and it'd be far better that we make every effort ... that we resolve our disputes equitably, calmly, internally, to the benefit of everyone."
