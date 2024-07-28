Around the footy grounds with The Examiner: 65 shots from NTFA, NTFAW and TSL

As is always the case, Saturday was full of footy action all across Northern Tasmania.
This weekend, The Examiner's photographers Paul Scambler and Craig George were able to take in action from both NTFA divisions, NTFAW premier and the TSL.
Scambler was in charge of TSL action at UTAS Stadium between North Launceston and Kingborough as well as NTFA's Old Launcestonians v Old Scotch across the road at Invermay Park.
George was on the road a bit more, heading to Youngtown Oval for South Launceston v OLs in the women's competition before Rocherlea was his next stop for last year's grand final rematch between the Tigers and Hillwood.
North Launceston, Old Scotch, OLs and Rocherlea were victorious in those matches, with everything avaiable to be read at www.examiner.com.au
