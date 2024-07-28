Dorset Council ups capital works spend by $77k just one month after budget

Just one month after approving its new capital works budget, the Dorset Council has added an extra $77,000 to the pricetag.
The local government made a major amendment to the document, allowing the purchase of a $54,000 excavator and attachments and $23,000 for a software management upgrade.
It comes after $8.8 million of works was set for the 2024-25 financial year at the council's June 24 meeting.
This includes $2.2 million for roads, $829,000 for land improvements, and $3.3 million allocated to ongoing projects.
Occupying 70 per cent of the budget variation, the new excavator will be used by Derby mountain bike trail maintenance crews for roughly 17 hours per week.
The council currently dry hires machinery or utilises contractors to complete necessary works.
General manager John Marik said while Dorset already had a small excavator, owning a second meant it wouldn't have to pay markup to third parties.
"The equipment should last for eight years. It's going to pay back in the fourth year," he said.
"We didn't put it as a priority but I think it's such a good business case and it pays back so quickly that I wanted to fast track that one into the budget."
Although the excavator and its attachment weren't originally costed in the 2024-25 budget, "expected savings" to the council's operational costs made the purchase feasible.
The remaining $23,000 of the variation will go to preparations for an upcoming stage of the Authority Altitude software update project, which is already scheduled for completion by the end of 2025.
The initiative will prepare the council for a move to cloud-based software before the current version of Dorset's enterprise software becomes unsupported.
Corporate services acting director Lauren Tolputt said the first step would involve a transition to electronic purchase orders, a prerequisite of an eventual move to a cloud-based system.
"This stage was included in the original budget estimates adopted at June's council meeting, and was budgeted at $25,000," Ms Tolputt said.
"However since then, it has become apparent that the consultant delivered a quote for the implementation of the work excluding critical prerequisite work to implement that module."
The total cost of the upgrade's first stage has since risen to $48,000.
Dorset commissioner Andrew Wardlaw described the revisions as "interesting, considering the budget was adopted last meeting".
