Tasmania secures $2m for schools to change the future of sexual violence

One in 5 women and one in 16 men in Australia have experienced sexual violence since age 15.
To tackle what federal Education Minister Jason Clare described as a "national shame", schools across Tasmania will continue delivering respectful relationship education with a $2 million funding injection.
Tasmanian Education Minister Jo Palmer said the federal funds would be invested in private and public schools in Tasmanian until the 2027-28 financial year, and deliver evidence-based and age-appropriate programs.
"This funding will directly benefit schools, providing expert-led support and informing best practice delivery into the future," Mrs Palmer said.
"This is about promoting healthy interactions between children, and helping them build the tools they need for respectful relationships."
Opposition education spokeswoman Sarah Lovell said sexual violence had "no place in society".
"Integrating expert-led teaching around respectful relationships into our education system from an early age will assist in improving the culture in our society around acceptable and healthy behaviour in relationships," Ms Lovell said.
Australian Education Union (AEU) Tasmanian state manager Brian Wightman said the AEU looked forward to consultation with Mrs Palmer about how programs can be fairly rolled out, ensure funding will be invested where it's most needed.
"Programs tackling misogynistic attitudes and gender-based violence require the appropriate staff to deliver them, reinforcing our call for a comprehensive education workforce plan that addresses critical shortages in the short, medium and longer term," Mr Wightman said.
The federal education minister said a range of approaches were needed to combat sexual violence - which overwhelmingly affected women compared to men.
Mr Clare said there was a role for educators to play in classrooms to ensure young people - particularly young men, who statistics showed were frequently the perpetrators - developed healthy relationships.
"Sexual violence is a national shame," Mr Clare said.
"This investment is important in making sure we help our youngest Australians, in particular young boys and men, to have healthy, respectful relationships."
DAILY
Today's top stories curated by our news team. Also includes evening update.