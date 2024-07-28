'Keep the community safe': 10 Tasmanians deployed to Canadian wildfires

Ten more Tasmanians have jetted off to Canada to help combat raging wildfires affecting the country's north-east.
They join fellow Parks and Wildlife Service (PWS) members Rhys Wilson and Ken Brooks, who were deployed on July 20.
A summer heatwave has hastened Canada's fire season, with roughly 25,000 people evacuated as more than 300 uncontrolled blazes continue to burn, as of July 28.
State fire manager Katy Edwards said the PWS was proud to lend a hand to the firefighters in Canada.
"Our thoughts are with our PWS firefighters, and all crews currently on the ground battling fires in Canada and all those affected by the fires," she said.
"Thank you for your service so far and continued efforts to help keep the community safe.
"We anticipate there will likely be further assistance required in the coming weeks and we will continue to lend a hand when possible."
Tasmania is part of the National Resource Sharing Centre, which requested support from all states and territories to bolster the firefighting response in Canada.
Australian fire services have supported Canada and the United States on numerous occasions since 2000.
This included a 21-strong cohort from the PWS, Tasmania Fire Service, the State Emergency Service, and Sustainable Timber Tasmania who journeyed to Canada in May 2023.
Minister for Parks and Environment Nick Duigan wished the fire crew all the best with their deployment and for a safe return home.
"This group will join PWS fire personnel Rhys Wilson and Ken Brooks who are already in Canada, taking the total number of Tasmanians assisting to 12," he said.
"We farewell and thank PWS firefighters Mark O'Brien, Larissa Giddings, Keegan Pope, Jerard Flakemore, and Stuart Primrose who have departed from Hobart Airport this morning, and Jason Moore, Robin Meyers, Aidan Munro, Ben Hill and Phil Gillingham who have now departed from Launceston Airport to Alberta in Canada."
They form part of a growing contingent of more than 200 personnel from Australia and New Zealand to be deployed to the country.
