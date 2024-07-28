The Examiner
'Keep the community safe': 10 Tasmanians deployed to Canadian wildfires

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
Updated July 28 2024 - 1:30pm, first published 12:30pm
PWS fire personnel Phil Gillingham, Robin Myers, Jason Moore, Ben Hill, and Aiden Munro at Launceston Airport before their flight to Canada. Supplied picture
PWS fire personnel Phil Gillingham, Robin Myers, Jason Moore, Ben Hill, and Aiden Munro at Launceston Airport before their flight to Canada. Supplied picture

Ten more Tasmanians have jetted off to Canada to help combat raging wildfires affecting the country's north-east.

